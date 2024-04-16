Ad
The conference was already forced to move locations twice, after public pressure (Photo: National Conservatism Twitter account)

Police ordered to end far-right 'Nat-Con' Brussels conference

by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The controversial far-right "National Conservatism" conference taking place in Brussels was ordered to stop on Tuesday (17 April), at the behest of one of the Belgian capital's local mayors.

Emir Kir, the mayor of the St-Josse-ten-Noode commune, issued a police order to end the 'Nat Con' event, citing concerns over public safety. The mayor added that "the far-...

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

