The 'proof' problem with EU sanctions — and how to fix it

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that crimes of corruption would be included in EU's sanctions regime, during her State of the Union speech in September 2022. That announcement was welcome and well overdue.
Recent Panama and Pandora Papers investigations have exposed how weaknesses in Western jurisdictions can facilitate illicit financial flows associated with gross human rights abuses such as the Azerbaija...
Tika Tsertsvadze is a senior policy analyst at Open Society—Europe and Central Asia, working on EU policies concerning human rights and democratisation.
