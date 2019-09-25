Ad
'It's extremely important for such a high-ranking politician to be fully transparent,' Croatian NGO Gong said (Photo: European Parliament)

EU nominees: Where did Suica's millions come from?

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Questions about family wealth and EU values continue to hang over Croatia's European Commission nominee, Dubravka Suica, ahead of next week's European Parliament (EP) hearings.

According to her declaration to the Croatian parliament, the 62-year old former mayor of Dubrovnik and school teacher is worth more than €5m, Index.hr, a leading Croatian news website, has reported.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

