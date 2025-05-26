Over €1bn in EU funding tied to violations against Roma and disabled, say researchers

Over a billion euros of EU funds have been spent on projects that led to violations of fundamental rights of marginalised people in Europe, according to new research.
"It sounds huge, but most probably, let's say the volume and the scope of this problem is much bigger," said Andor Urmos, director of Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.