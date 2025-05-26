Ad
euobserver
Metal containers for Roma families in Romania (Photo: Catalin Berescu)

Over €1bn in EU funding tied to violations against Roma and disabled, say researchers

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Over a billion euros of EU funds have been spent on projects that led to violations of fundamental rights of marginalised people in Europe, according to new research.

"It sounds huge, but most probably, let's say the volume and the scope of this problem is much bigger," said Andor Urmos, director of

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

O'Flaherty: state of human rights in Europe 'worst in my professional life'
It 'matters to Europeans', so why is von der Leyen ignoring disability?
100 million disabled EU voters deserve better
Smart Fortress Europe: How Greece uses tech to crack down on migration
EU facing a shrinking population and major east-to-west migration
Metal containers for Roma families in Romania (Photo: Catalin Berescu)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections