Commission vice-president Vera Jourova. In an interview with Der Spiegel she called Viktor Orban's Hungary an 'ill democracy' (Photo: European Commission)

EU defends Jourova over Hungary's resignation demand

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission defended on Tuesday (29 September) vice-president Vera Jourova against a demand from Hungary for her resignation.

Prime minister Viktor Orban, in a letter to commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said the resignation of Jourova, who oversees EU values, was "indispensable".

The thunderbolt letter came after Jourova said, in an

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

