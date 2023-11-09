Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM

Spain's Pedro Sánchez has reached agreement with the Catalan pro-independence party Junts on an Amnesty Law, in exchange for support for Sánchez's re-election as the country's socialist prime minister.
The law is expected to be unveiled next week. An investiture vote could take place next week on Wednesday or Thursday.
"We are ready to open a new historical stage, in which a political and negotiated solution is sought based ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
