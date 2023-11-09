Ad
Pedro Sánchez: An amnesty bill and investiture vote are both now expected next week (Photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo)

Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Paula Soler, Brussels,

Spain's Pedro Sánchez has reached agreement with the Catalan pro-independence party Junts on an Amnesty Law, in exchange for support for Sánchez's re-election as the country's socialist prime minister.

The law is expected to be unveiled next week. An investiture vote could take place next week on Wednesday or Thursday.

"We are ready to open a new historical stage, in which a political and negotiated solution is sought based ...

