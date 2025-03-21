Ad
euobserver
Friedrich Merz: 'We must defend ourselves against attacks on our open society and freedom' (Photo: Bundestag)

Germany's €1 trillion package clears final hurdle

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Germany’s €1tn spending package has cleared its final hurdle in the upper house — which represents the country’s 16 states — after passing the Bundestag earlier this week, with a two-thirds majority.

Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz proposed the reform of the country’s strict debt brake to allow for unlimited defence spending and €500bn in new infrastructu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Merz claims victory as German MPs approve trillion euro spending bill
Macron told you so, again and again – but he's not convincing the French
Brussels' €150bn defence fund to prioritise EU military kit
EU manufacturing can actually outcompete the US — if its leaders stop bickering
Friedrich Merz: 'We must defend ourselves against attacks on our open society and freedom' (Photo: Bundestag)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections