Germany's €1 trillion package clears final hurdle

Germany’s €1tn spending package has cleared its final hurdle in the upper house — which represents the country’s 16 states — after passing the Bundestag earlier this week, with a two-thirds majority.
Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz proposed the reform of the country’s strict debt brake to allow for unlimited defence spending and €500bn in new infrastructu...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
