Ad
euobserver
Populist parties are not new – they just got more traction because of hard economic times, said Brigid Laffan, professor of European politics. (Photo: Copyright © 2017 European University Institute)

Interview

'Le Pen could come back stronger'

EU Political
Health & Society
by Lisbeth Kirk, Florence,

The new French president, Emmanuel Macron, must manage the country more effectively than his predecessor, socialist Francois Hollande. Otherwise, far-right leader Marine Le Pen could come back in a much stronger position.

"The question is what will happen in five years' time. If Macron does not manage more effectively than Hollande, then she [Le Pen] must then be in a stronger position," Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies at the European University...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyInterview

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

'Populism is not a disease'
Responding to populism, Europe's real test
Macron's victory could be short-lived
Macron wins French presidency
Populist parties are not new – they just got more traction because of hard economic times, said Brigid Laffan, professor of European politics. (Photo: Copyright © 2017 European University Institute)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyInterview

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections