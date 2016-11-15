Ad
Oettinger (r) with Mangold (l) and Hungarian PM Orban (c) at the Car of the Future conference, in Budapest, on 19 May 2016. (Photo: MTI)

German EU commissioner used Kremlin lobbyist's jet

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger used a private plane offered by a German businessman with strong Kremlin ties, raising questions whether he broke ethics rules.

He flew from Brussels to Budapest on 18 May, with Klaus Mangold, an honorary Russian consul in Germany, who advocates lifting EU sanctions on Russia.

He went to the Hungarian capital on the invitation of prime minister Viktor Orban for a conference on "the car of the future".

News of his trip first emerged in June ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

