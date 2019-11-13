Wednesday

13th Nov 2019

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Cultural Battlefield

  • Theatre in Poland is just one of the art forms under threat from the ruling conservatives of the Law & Justice party (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

André Wilkins is the director of the European Cultural Foundation, an organisation created after the Second World War to help heal the continent's wounds.

Under Wilkins the foundation has stepped up grant-making to arts and media aiming to strengthen democracy at another pivotal moment in Europe's history.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Marta Keil is a serious figure in the Polish arts scene. She co-runs a performing arts institute, curates festivals, and written extensively on dance and choreography.

She knows firsthand the pressure on culture from the ruling Law and Justice party. Her overview begins at the Polski theatre in the city of Wrocław. She describes an epic clash between director Oliver Frljić and culture minister Piotr Gliński, and the steady hollowing out of the Polish museum sector.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Poland's right-wing ruler wins four more years
  2. EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
  3. Hungary's Orban defends close ties with Russia
  4. Nationalists as much as threat to EU arts as resources
EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland

At more than €100bn, Poland has received more EU funding that any other member state since 2004. The European Commission now wants Warsaw to contribute more to EU cohesion funds, join the euro, and stop backsliding on rule of law.

Not That Ambassador

Gordon Sondland, Donald Trump's ambassador to the EU, is due to appear before the House impeachment inquiry in Washington on Thursday. His predecessor as ambassador, Anthony Gardner, talks about the role, and his successor, on our EU Scream podcast.

News in Brief

  1. Catalan party to support new Spanish coalition
  2. Russia jails six Crimean Tatar activists for terrorism
  3. Venice flooded with highest tide in 53 years
  4. Border controls 'the norm' in some EU states since 2015
  5. Netherlands plan to reduce speed limit to 100km/h
  6. Sánchez and Podemos agree coalition deal in Madrid
  7. Three new commissioner-designates pass legal scrutiny
  8. ECJ: EU countries must label Israeli settlement products

Not That Ambassador

Gordon Sondland, Donald Trump's ambassador to the EU, is due to appear before the House impeachment inquiry in Washington on Thursday. His predecessor as ambassador, Anthony Gardner, talks about the role, and his successor, on our EU Scream podcast.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Latest News

  1. Cultural Battlefield
  2. Nationalists as much as threat to EU arts as resources
  3. Dear President Macron, being a migrant is not a crime
  4. Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
  5. Pro-Israeli group scores own goal on EU retail labels
  6. New commissioners clear 'conflict of interests' hurdle
  7. Israeli labelling ruling lets consumers make choice
  8. What does Macron really want on Western Balkans?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us