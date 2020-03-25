Wednesday

25th Mar 2020

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Coronavirus vs Democracy

  • Hungary's Viktor Orban might be the first - but not the only - one to use coronavirus for a powergrab (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Concern is growing that emergency powers deployed to control the coronavirus pandemic will be used to erode democracy and civil rights.

Joelle Grogan, a senior lecturer in law at Middlesex University London, describes the curbs on liberty that may be coming your way — and what can be done so such measures are proportionate and fair.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Grogan also sounds the alarm about steps that could allow Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban to rule by decree in response to the outbreak.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. How the coronavirus is testing the EU's resilience
  2. Vo' - the Italian town that defeated coronavirus

Analysis

Coronavirus: What EU can and can't do

Legal limitations means the European Commission's role when it comes to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic is broadly limited to coordination and support. It is up to member states to work together.

Feature

Vo' - the Italian town that defeated coronavirus

There is a place in Italy where the coronavirus has already been defeated. Its name is Vo', a small settlement of 3,000 inhabitants in the countryside of the Veneto region, about 70km from Venice.

Column

Only democracy can fight epidemics

As Li Wenliang, the deceased Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for reporting on the virus, said: "There should be more openness and transparency".

Coronavirus

Cybercrime rising during coronavirus pandemic

Cybercrime and cyberattacks have increased due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, the World Health Organization, hospitals and research centres are being targeted by organised cybercriminals - searching for information, intelligence, and systems access.

A Field Guide to Autocrats

Beware the modernisers and saviours - autocrats often play the 'saving democracy' card as they undermine it.

News in Brief

  1. EU should 'align all' funds toward Green Deal
  2. WHO: US might become next virus epicentre
  3. Eurozone ministers fail to agree virus bailout
  4. EU joint bid for face masks could help in weeks
  5. EU parliament urges EU to evacuate Greek asylum camps
  6. Coronavirus: Italian cases could be 10 times higher
  7. EU parliament committee warns Hungary over virus bill
  8. Committee of Regions launches corona platform

A World We Have Lost

Ahdaf Soueif, who recently resigned from the British Museum, talks about the persistence of racist thinking, EU-funded authoritarianism in Egypt, and the Cold War roots of terror.

Cultural Battlefield

Marta Keil knows firsthand the pressure on culture from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party. Her overview begins at the Polski theatre in the city of Wrocław, and describes an epic clash as the Polish museum sector is steadily hollowed-out.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us