Podcast
Coronavirus vs Democracy
By EU Scream
Concern is growing that emergency powers deployed to control the coronavirus pandemic will be used to erode democracy and civil rights.
Joelle Grogan, a senior lecturer in law at Middlesex University London, describes the curbs on liberty that may be coming your way — and what can be done so such measures are proportionate and fair.
Grogan also sounds the alarm about steps that could allow Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban to rule by decree in response to the outbreak.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.