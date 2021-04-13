By EU Scream

But preserving the status quo in Brussels also comes at a cost. Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times unpacks why the European institutions are not much interested in asking what's gone wrong - let alone in taking the scalp of von der Leyen. Hans Kundnani of Chatham House warns that unaddressed vaccine mishaps in Brussels - and simmering tensions over how to disburse pandemic relief funds - are storing up new troubles for the European project.

That's despite a troubled vaccine rollout in which delayed deliveries can cost lives and livelihoods.

Ursula von der Leyen appears secure in her job as president of the European Commission.



EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

