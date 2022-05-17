Tuesday

To Kyiv — and back

  • Two middle-class professionals, Florent, who is French, and Thomas, a Lithuanian, went to Ukraine to fight — this is their story (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Would you pick up a gun and fight for Ukraine? The injustice of the Russian invasion has led white-collar professionals like Florent and Thomas to trade suits and ties for camouflage and Kalashnikovs.

Florent, who is French, and Thomas, a Lithuanian, met for the first time in February at the Ukrainian embassy in Belgium. They teamed up for the trip to Ukraine and they're now back in Brussels to tell their story.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

