31st May 2022

Podcast

Against white feminism: European edition

  • Author Rafia Zakaria wrote Against White Feminism, arguing it fails 'to cede space to the feminists of colour who have been ignored erased or excluded from the feminist movement' (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Author Rafia Zakaria turned the feminist world upside down with her bestselling book Against White Feminism.

White feminists, she writes, fail "to cede space to the feminists of colour who have been ignored erased or excluded from the feminist movement."

In this episode Rafia talks with the Brussels-based journalist and think-tanker Shada Islam about the prevalence of white feminist thinking in Europe — and in France in particular.

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related stories

  1. 'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking
  2. Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
  3. On 'whiteness', 'privilege' and other tropes of minority identity politics

Column

'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking

A commitment to fighting racism cannot go hand in hand with 'Fortress Europe' policies which demonise black, brown and Muslim refugees and migrants or with rights violations linked to Frontex pushbacks.

Opinion

Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The EU is not an exception. We have both been stopped on several occasions by security personnel in the European Parliament asking us what business we had on the premises. None of our white colleagues have reported such experiences.

