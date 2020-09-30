Ad
Lisbeth Kirk, the founder of the EUobserver (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg)

Celebrate with us. EUobserver's 20 years of independent EU news

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

When EUobserver started in September 2000, we were one of the first online newspapers publishing for a pan-European public.

There was a lot of news, important for all Europeans - but usually only to be read in national newspapers and via domestic perspectives.

That's why we wanted to offer news through a European lens as a way to help democratise debate across the borders.

Our type of independent journalism for European citizens was only made possible thanks to the Internet...

Author Bio

Lisbeth Kirk is the founder of EUobserver.

