Podcast
Polish elections, education in Africa, Germany's day in court
By Martin Gak & William Glucroft
Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:
Not even sickness can keep Martin from the news. Thanks to his suffering, listeners get treated to his extra-savory radio voice. And there are many savoury items to get through. William takes great pleasure in watching wonky soothsayers read the tea leaves of what it all means when electoral fortunes break one way or another. Last week it was Turkey; this week it was Poland.
Then we turn to the state of education, especially around Africa — home to some of the world's youngest populations and the most in need of resources. The European Union is a big player in that sort of development aid. We speak to Laura Frigenti, the CEO of one of the EU's biggest partners on that front, about the importance of education not only for the individual and the immediate society, but for long-term security and stability around the world.
The big story is, of course, Germany's day in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), facing allegations of aiding Israel's genocide in Gaza — as Nicaragua (and not only) views it. Both sides at the ICJ in the Hague presented compelling evidence to support their respective cases: Nicaragua basically said that German officials know of violations of international law and yet have not changed course on its "reason of state" to support Israel; Germany says that's nonsense — its support for Israel could in no way help commit genocide, if there even is one taking place at all. Nicaragua's beef is misplaced, Germany's lawyers repeatedly argued.
You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle).
Author bio
William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.