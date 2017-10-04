The Turkish state's attempt to silence dissident writer Dogan Akhanli has backfired by giving him a bigger platform, he told EUobserver in an interview.

Akhanli, a former Turkish national who now lives in Germany, spoke amid Turkey's attempt to extradite him from Spain on terrorism charges.

Turkey's post-coup crackdown saw tens of thousands of people jailed (Photo: Reuters)

He is currently stuck in Madrid after Spanish police arrested him in August on the basis of a Turkish notice at Interpol, the international police body.

He said the 'Kafkaesque' process was the latest step in a campaign that began years ago.

He fled to Germany in 1991 after being persecuted for his views on the Armenian Genocide and on Turkey's violence against its Kurdish minority. He also spent four months in a high-security Turkish jail in 2010 after visiting Turkey on a trip.

"Turkish power cannot forgive me because I questioned the basic problems of Turkey," he told this website.

The 60-year old writer said his history books had not made him famous. "I'm not a best-seller," he said. But he said that "Turkish persecution makes me more known year by year and makes my words bigger. It is actually a very stupid policy".

His jailing in 2010 was a painful time in which his father died 12 days before his trial began.

But he said Turkey's latest attempt to deprive him of his freedom had inspired him to write a new book on the issues.

"I'm trying to write a report about my political-literary journey into the Turkish past, which is also my own past," he told this website from Spain.

"I will take a very subjective view of my unfinished persecution, but I will also reflect on how to deal with the history of violence in German, Spanish, and Turkish society", he said.

Akhanli said the Turkish regime had embraced violence as a means of rule.

He said this lay at the root of its denial of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and its killings of Kurdish separatists. He also said the regime's nationalist ideology created a dangerous environment for its critics.

Dink's death - and its aftermath

Akhanli noted that Turkish generals "publicly threatened" Hrant Dink, a dissident journalist, in 2007 prior to Dink's murder by a nationalist fanatic.

"Under the Erdogan government, the history of violence is not just a story. It is not passive. It is killing people before our very eyes. Behind all this historical and contemporary violence, there lies a system," he said, referring to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said Erdogan's mass arrests of people accused of sympathising with last year's failed coup, such as Ahmet Sik, another journalist, was part of that system.

Sik is one of 158 journalists in prison, along with 12 MPs, 85 mayors, and more than 50,000 others placed in detention on coup-related charges.

"One cannot give up on the people in such a country, where there is enormous arbitrariness and despotism," Akhanli said.

Akhanli thanked two groups, the Goethe Institute in Germany and PEN International, for helping to pay his living costs in Spain and his legal fees while he fights the extradition case.

He said "people from Spain also showed their solidarity and offered several housing possibilities and help".

But he said EU governments ought to do more to strengthen democratic forces in Turkey.

"In the large cities, in the cities of the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts and in the Kurdish cities, the majority of people voted 'no' in the referendum," he said, referring to a referendum in Turkey in April that increased Erdogan's authority.

"He [Erdogan] cannot continue to rule Turkey in the long term with only the support of the rural population. EU countries should side with the secular, democratic forces, not with the despot," Akhanli said.

Good omen?

Spain's decision, earlier this week, to deny Turkey's request to hand over another dissident, Swedish-Turkish journalist Hamza Yalcin, boded well for Akhanli's case.

But his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, told EUobserver it could take "months" before the Spanish government decided what to do with his client.

In the meantime, Akhanli has been forced to surrender his passport and to report to authorities every Monday to prove that he is in Madrid.

His wife is travelling between Germany and Spain to keep him company.

Even if the Turkish request comes to nothing, it has highlighted the way that rogue Interpol members use the police club to intimidate their enemies and it has highlighted Spain's track record on extraditions, Boye said.

"There is systematic abuse of Interpol by certain countries, but also Spain could have done more - they could have rejected it [the Interpol notice]," he said.

He said Spain had a history of extraditing people just because requests were filed correctly from a technical point of view, but without examining the merits of the case.

Boye said Interpol rogues were "jurisdiction shopping" in Europe and that Spain had become a "haven" for their attacks.

"If I were Erdogan and I wanted to grab a Turkish citizen wherever he may be, I would wait until that person was passing through Spain before I placed my Interpol notice," he said.

Interpol reform

Turkey's recent Interpol stunts have raised a new chorus of calls for the France-based police agency to do more to filter out abuse.

China, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Russia also routinely use its systems to hunt political exiles.

Fair Trials, a British NGO, the New York-based Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders in Paris have called for reforms on the back of the Yalcin and Akhanli episodes.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg is to debate the problem with EU officials on Wednesday evening.

Interpol did not reply to EUobserver's questions in time for publication.

The Spanish interior ministry declined to comment.