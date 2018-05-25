Russian firm Gazprom is a reformed character, the European Commission has said, improving the climate for more pipelines to Europe.

"Cher Vladimir [Putin]", the Russian leader, is also a European "partner", France added the same day, amid floral diplomacy in St Petersburg.

If you already have an account click here to login.

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial , no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

Putin (l) and Macron exchanged flowery words (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

When commission sleuths raided Gazprom offices in 10 EU capitals seven years ago on Lithuania's tip-off, few doubted what they would find - evidence that it had screwed clients in eastern Europe with excessive prices and blocked them from sharing gas.

Find it they did, as a commission report, leaked in April, spelled out.

But on Thursday (24 May), anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager, said there was no fine to pay because the Russian firm had mended its ways.

Gazprom had "agreed to play by European rules" and was now locked into "a structured process", she told press in Brussels.

She spoke of "obligations that bind and that will bite". "We can impose a fine [of billions of euros] if the obligations are broken," she said.

Those include letting EU clients resell Russian gas and take delivery of it where they like. They also include linking Russian gas prices to market prices in Germany.

Russian aggression in Europe has raised tension to levels reminiscent of the Cold War.

Dutch investigators underlined that when they concluded, also on Wednesday, that Russian forces supplied the missile which shot down flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

But the commission was guided purely by thoughts of EU consumers when it declined to fine the Kremlin gas firm, Vestager said.

"This is about what rules to play by no matter your flag, no matter your ownership," she said.

"I know some [EU states] would have liked to see us fine Gazprom no matter what the solution on the table. A fine would not have achieved our competition objectives," she added, alluding to Lithuania and Poland.

Investment climate

The settlement improves Gazprom's image, with its chiefs, Alexei Miller, who is on a US sanctions list, and Alexander Medvedev, welcoming the "reasonable" decision on Wednesday.

It comes amid the firm's plan to build a divisive new pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline would make it easier for Putin to cut-off Western allies, including Ukraine, for strategic reasons, and to gouge prices, its critics have said.

It would also help him to line the pockets of his friends, such as Gennady Timchenko and Arkady Rotenberg, whose firms build pipelines for Gazprom, securing Putin's grip on power.

But Vestager's decision removed an obstacle in its path, according to Anders Aslund, a Russia expert at the Atlantic Council, a US think tank.

"That the EU competition case against Gazprom had not been concluded was a strong argument against NS2, which now has disappeared," he told EUobserver.

The decision would "heat up" the debate on NS2, according to Stefan Meister, from the German Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank in Berlin.

"It will make the countries who are against NS2 even more aggressive and angry with the commission," he said.

But those countries, which include the Nordic states, have no power to stop the pipeline from being built.

They also have no power to stop Russia from reverting to abusive behaviour after Nord Stream 2 is laid in steel.

"I have my doubts, if that [Vestager's 'obligations'] will change Gazprom's policy. It will take time to decide on penalties and that will give opportunities for the Russian side to influence the process," Meister said.

Energy relations

Russia has about 140 diplomats and at least €14m a year worth of lobbyists to seek influence in the EU capital.

The French and German leaders are also prepared to make nice to Putin in the name of grand diplomacy and for the sake of energy interests.

French leader Emmanuel Macron met the Russian in St Petersburg the same day the commission ruled on Gazprom.

The trip was unrelated and focused on Iran, but Macron brought a business delegation, including French energy firm Total, which invested $2.5bn in Russian gas projects.

They met in a palace and ate caviar and sturgeon. Macron addressed Putin as "cher Vladimir" and quoted Russian writers Dostoyevsky and Pushkin, while Putin gave Macron's wife flowers in what Russian media called "bouquet diplomacy".

Macron acknowledged that he and Putin disagreed on a range of issues but called for "strong multilateralism" on Iran.

"I hope Russia understands France is a credible and trustworthy European partner," he said more broadly.

French firm Engie is among five EU backers of the Nord Stream 2 project, along with Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, Austria's OMV, and German companies Uniper and Wintershal.

The CEO of Uniper, Klaus Schaefer, and Wintershal chairman Mario Mehren also met Gazprom's miller in St Petersburg on Wednesday at a yearly economic forum.

The event came one week after German chancellor Angela Merkel met Putin in Sochi, Russia, where they agreed to build NS2 on condition that Russia would not cut off Ukraine.

Looking back to Vestager's anti-trust decision, Meister, from the Berlin think tank, said: "It's a step forward, because it gives the opportunity to punish Gazprom for misbehaviour."

But he urged European to take care of their own energy security instead of taking Russia's word for it.

"Only a truly competetive market, with alternative suppliers, LNG [liquid gas] terminals and interconnectors will prevent member states from too high prices [from Russia]," he said.