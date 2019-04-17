Wednesday

17th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

US Democrats side with Ireland on Brexit

  • Nancy Pelosi spoke out on Brexit in London and Dublin prior to going to Germany (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

By

Congress would torpedo a UK trade deal if Brexit led to a hard border in Ireland, a senior US politician has warned in a blow to Brexiteers.

British politicians should "not think for one minute that there's any comfort for them that if they leave the EU they will quickly have a US-UK trade agreement," Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, said in Dublin on Tuesday (16 April).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"That's just not in the cards if there is any harm done to the Good Friday accords. Don't even think about it," she said.

"This isn't for us an issue or an agreement. It's a value," she added.

Pelosi, from the opposition Democratic Party in the US, spoke after meeting Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney while on the second leg of a European tour that also includes the UK and Germany.

She said the same at the London School of Economics in the UK on Monday.

"If there were to be any weakening of the Good Friday accords ... there would be no chance whatsoever, a nonstarter, for a US-UK trade agreement," Pelosi said.

The Good Friday peace accord of 1998 ended decades of sectarian warfare in Ireland and Northern Ireland and stipulates that there must be an open border between the two countries.

The EU has also taken a firm line on the issue, demanding that UK must stay in a customs union with Europe after Brexit until another solution is found to let goods and people move freely across the boundary line.

But that demand, the so-called "backstop" plan, has been rejected three times by British MPs, prompting a series of delays to Brexit from 29 March to 31 October.

The idea that leaving the EU will let Britain become a global trading power by striking free trade deals with the US and other nations is a pillar of Brexit advocates.

US president Donald Trump has the authority to strike trade pacts on behalf of his country, but Congress, where Pelosi's Democrats hold a majority, must ratify any accords in order for them to enter into life.

Speaking also on Tuesday, the Irish leader Leo Varadkar told the TheJournal.ie: "We are never going to ask the US to choose between the UK and Ireland. But we do ask them to understand our particular issues in relation to Northern Ireland".

"In fairness to Speaker Pelosi and the Irish-American caucus they really do, and they have been very helpful," he added.

Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, also pledged to protect the Good Friday accord by saying Ireland would pay for the healthcare of dual Irish-Northern Irish citizens after Brexit even if there was no EU deal.

Speaking alongside Pelosi in Dublin, he said: "We have no desire to make life difficult for the UK".

But he added that British Brexiteers "don't have the right" to determine Ireland's future by undermining the 1998 peace accords.

British prime minister Theresa May is currently holding talks with the opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn to try to build a majority for her EU exit deal.

"There's no agreement as yet" Corbyn told The Guardian paper on Tuesday, citing differences of opinion on workers' rights, among other issues.

"They've got a big pressure in the [ruling] Tory party that actually wants to turn this country into a deregulated, low-tax society which will do a deal with Trump. I don't want to do that," Corbyn said.

For his part, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker also told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday that the Irish backstop plan is not up for renegotiation.

The German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, told the Financial Times newspaper that if Britain did not change its mind by 31 October, then it would have to leave with no deal in place.

"You cannot drag out Brexit for a decade," he said.

Brexiteers' revenge

With Britain now set to take part in the European Parliament elections in May, Brexiteers have vowed to have their revenge by disrupting EU decision-making in the coming months and by decimating support for May and Corbyn.

"The Brexit Party will sweep the board in these elections," Nigel Farage, a British anti-EU MEP who recently created the new faction, said in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

If May and Corbyn agreed to the EU customs union plan "the Brexit Party won't win the European elections, but it will win [a] general election [in the UK] because the betrayal will be so complete and utter," he added.

People like Farage "will poison the upcoming European election," Guy Verhofstadt, a leading Belgian liberal MEP, warned.

But Corbyn, in his Guardian interview, played down the importance of Farage's threats.

British voters understand that "we have a major trading partnership with Europe and all Farage is offering is some kind of never-never-land, saying we'll walk away from everything," Corbyn said.

The EU Council president, Donald Tusk, also played down the Brexiteers' threat.

"Some have expressed fear that the UK might want to disrupt the EU's functioning ... but the EU 27 didn't give in to such fear and scaremongering," Tusk said in Strasbourg.

"In fact, since the very beginning of the Brexit process the UK has been a constructive and responsible EU member state and so we have no reason to believe that this should change," he added.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament
  2. Ireland stuck between no-deal Brexit plans and peace deal
  3. EU leaders agree 31 October as new Brexit deadline

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

Ireland stuck between no-deal Brexit plans and peace deal

As the possibility of no-deal Brexit rises, Dublin will be tasked to police the EU's new frontier. But leaders there insist there are no preparations for a hard border - because it also needs to protect the 1998 peace deal.

EU seeks mini-trade detente with US

EU states have agreed to open trade talks with the US in a bid to rebuild relations with their oldest partner on the world stage.

News in Brief

  1. Poland should avoid euro membership, Kaczynski says
  2. German lender fears US and UK backlash
  3. EU to shield Cuba investors from US sanctions
  4. EU banking system infested by 'rats', Latvia says
  5. EU clears Danish and Estonian regulators in €200bn bank scandal
  6. US faces EU trade penalty over Boeing dispute
  7. Pro-Brexit pressure group accused of fake anti-migrant photos
  8. EU urges Sudanese army to hand back power

EU migrants sneaking into US from Mexico

Almost 1,000 Romanian nationals were caught trying to sneak into the United States in 2017, of which around half attempted to cross via Mexico. Nationals from countries like Hungary and the UK were also intercepted.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. EU drafts $20bn US sanctions list in aviation dispute
  2. Brunei defends stoning to death of gay men in EU letter
  3. US Democrats side with Ireland on Brexit
  4. Wifi or 5G to connect EU cars? MEPs weigh in
  5. How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament
  6. EU parliament backs whistleblower law
  7. Applause and praise, but no new climate action for Greta
  8. 'Suspending' parties not enough to save EU rule of law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  6. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  7. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  9. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  12. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us