Friday

3rd Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Turkey decides to send troops to Libya

  • Turkey's parliament has given president Recep Tayyip Erdogan the go-ahead to send troops to Libya (Photo: Reuters)

By

Turkey's parliament has authorised president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send military forces to Libya in order to support the UN-backed government against general Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey's move is likely to complicate the war in Libya further. Libya has been beset by a civil war since 2013 after a disagreement on the election results.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

When the party of the Muslim Brotherhood lost the elections for the second time, they decided to leave the parliament.

After that, the official parliament left Libya's capital Tripoli and went to the eastern city of Benghazi.

In order to solve the situation of two parliaments the United Nations decided to form a government of national accord lead by Fayez al-Sarraj.

However, this government was never recognised by forces on the ground and triggered general Haftar to take Libya from the east by force.

Haftar was able to take most of Libya but got stuck in Tripoli, where Sarraj' government as well as the Muslim Brotherhood are based.

The Libyan war quickly became an international proxy war with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Russia and France supporting Haftar.

Sarraj and the Muslim Brotherhood received support from Qatar, Turkey and Italy.

The decision of Turkey to send troops to Libya turns the proxy war into a real international conflict, with much similarities to the war in Syria.

Egypt immediately condemned the Turkish move, saying it would "negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region" and calling for the international community to react.

Turkey's vice-president, Fuat Oktay, told the state news agency Anadolu that the vote was intended as a political signal to deter Haftar's offensive, which has threatened Tripoli and outlying towns.

"We are ready. Our armed forces and our defence ministry are ready," he said.

Turkey's move comes days after Israel, Egypt, Greece and Greek Cyprus decided to establish exclusive economic zones for gas exploration, isolating Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier, Turkey signed a maritime jurisdiction agreement with Libya's UN-backed government giving Turkey rights to swathes of the Mediterranean where gas reserves have recently been discovered.

Turkey is also at odds with the US, after it invaded northern Syria and occupied Kurdish-Syrian land.

The two main Turkish opposition parties, CHP and IYI, were against the decision to send troop to Libya.

They said they do not see why Turkey should be involved in another conflict that has nothing to do with its own national security.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. France blunts EU on escalating Libya threat
  2. EU urges warlord Haftar to end violence in Libya
  3. The European choice in Libya

Opinion

The European choice in Libya

The EU has no principled stance, nor does it have a coherent strategy in the Arab world.

News in Brief

  1. Iran vows revenge after US kills top general
  2. Volkswagen: 'Dieselgate' talks with 400,000 German owners
  3. Greece, Cyprus, Israel sign gas pipeline deal
  4. Fresh strike call after Macron fails to calm pension fears
  5. Cyprus tourism boycott calls grow after rape verdict
  6. Barcelona becomes low-emission zone, bans old cars
  7. EU seeks to reset US trade relationship
  8. UK to pay its farmers billions after Brexit

Magazine

EU diplomacy 2.0

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee ought to be like second-tier EU diplomats on the Western Balkans and Russia, according to its German chairman, but foreign policy splits could bedevil its work.

Opinion

'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey

Turkey has more journalists behind bars than any other country in the world. The authorities seem to equate journalism with terrorism: everyone has the right to express themselves, but, in their eyes, legitimate journalism is a threat to security.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Turkey decides to send troops to Libya
  2. Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock
  3. Austria's Kurz strikes coalition deal with Greens
  4. Poland rings EU alarm after Russian WW2 slurs
  5. Fossil fuel funding too high, British bank chief says
  6. Turkish court overturns Erdogan's ban on Wikipedia
  7. Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland
  8. Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us