Wednesday

26th Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU critical of China on dissent publisher

By

The EU has joined Sweden in urging China to give consular access to a dissident book publisher, Gui Minhai, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday (25 February).

But, unlike Sweden, the EU did not call for his release and it issued its statement at the lowest level possible.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"There are serious questions to be answered about this case. His rights, including inter alia to consular access and due process, have not been respected," the EU statement said.

Gui was a "Swedish national", it noted, and Chinese authorities ought to "cooperate fully with their Swedish counterparts, in full transparency", it added.

But the EU statement was weaker than Sweden's, which had urged China to set him free.

"We have always been clear that we demand that Gui Minhai is released in order to reunite with his daughter and family. That demand remains," Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde said earlier the same day.

"We have not had access to or knowledge of any trial. Thus, we have not been able to review the indictment, nor been able to offer access to legal counsel," she said.

And the EU attributed its statement to an EU foreign service "spokesperson" instead of to foreign relations chief Josep Borrell, in a protocol downgrade.

Gui was born in China, but moved to Sweden in 1988 and obtained Swedish nationality.

He later moved to Hong Kong and published government-critical books.

But China snatched him while he was on holiday in Thailand in 2015, forced him to renounce his Swedish nationality, and put him on trial for espionage.

It also threatened Sweden when Sweden awarded Gui a human rights prize in 2019.

China would take "counter-measures" against the decision, Gui Congyou, the Chinese ambassador in Stockholm, said at the time.

"We treat our friends with fine wine, but for our enemies we have shotguns," the Chinese ambassador also said.

For his part, German foreign minister Heiko Maas, who happened to be in Stockholm on Tuesday, joined the EU appeal.

"Germany continues to stand in solidarity with Sweden ... Consular access is now important," Maas said via Twitter.

But all that was too little pressure to do anything, the Chinese foreign ministry indicated the same day.

Gui was guilty of "unlawfully supplying intelligence for entities outside the territory of China", a foreign ministry spokesman told press in Beijing.

"China is a country ruled by law. Our judicial organ dealt with the case strictly in accordance with law, made such sentencing and has fully protected Gui Minhai's legitimate rights and interests," the spokesman said.

"China firmly opposes interference in our internal affairs and judicial sovereignty," they added.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. China spy suspect had EU permission to work as lobbyist
  2. EU and China agree to defend 'gastronomic jewels'
  3. EU plays catch-up with US, China, Russia in Arctic
EU and China agree to defend 'gastronomic jewels'

Manchego cheese, Panjin rice and Polish vodka will all be protected under a new EU-China agreeement. But the two trading giants continue to struggle over other trade-related deals.

News in Brief

  1. EU optimistic on US trade
  2. Danish MEP worried about coronavirus in EU parliament
  3. Report: Uber and Lyft pollute more than trips they displace
  4. Budget: Merkel blames Rutte's 'childish behaviour'
  5. Parliament to staff: stay home if travelled to corona areas
  6. Ex-minister Roettgen seeks German CDU leadership
  7. Commissioner Kyriakides to meet Italy's health minister
  8. EU adopts Brexit negotiating position

Opinion

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

As someone who has been personally targeted by Benjamin Netanyahu's incitement against Arabs and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Druze, I still believe that peace is possible. But Donald Trump's 'plan' will be a gift to Netanyahu's campaign.

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years

The former EU ambassador suspected by German prosecutors of spying for China was Gerhard Sabathil, according to EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. EU critical of China on dissent publisher
  2. NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'
  3. Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian city
  4. EU won't accept UK trade deal 'at any price', Barnier warns
  5. Greek island riots require measured response, says EU
  6. Roll out red carpet - or recycle it? Green Deal's EU blindspot
  7. Libya is test of EU geopolitics, ex-UN inspector says
  8. No risk yet to Schengen from Italy's coronavirus outbreak

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us