Friday

17th Apr 2020

  News
  Foreign Affairs

WhatsApp leak exposes Russia link to Dutch far-right

  • FvD co-founder Thierry Baudet (r) is a keen chess player (Photo: Frans Peeters)

By

A Dutch far-right politician behind a 2016 referendum on Ukraine and the EU had fishy ties to Russia, according to a new investigation.

Thierry Baudet, an MP from the anti-EU and anti-immigrant FvD party, spoke of the Russia ties in internal WhatsApp messages with FvD colleagues seen by Dutch investigative website Zembla and public radio station De Nieuws BV.

In the texts, Baudet said he had met Vladimir Kornilov, a Russian with ties to the Kremlin, in The Netherlands ahead of the referendum four years ago.

Baudet described Kornilov as "A Russian who works for [president Vladimir] Putin" and a "very influential figure".

"I'm working on that Kornilov," he later said, though it was unclear what he meant.

After Baudet had repeated Russian claims in Dutch media that Ukraine had sent undercover agents to interfere in the Dutch vote, some of his FvD colleagues asked him if he had any proof. "No. Info comes from Kornilov," Baudet replied.

And when Baudet was, at one point, short of money, he said: "Maybe Kornilov wants to pay some extra" and "Kornilov can beat that with all his money", adding winking and smiling emojis.

Baudet initially created the FvD as a think-tank.

It was one of the co-initiators, along with GeenStijl, a Dutch satirical news website, of a non-binding referendum in April 2016 on if The Netherlands should ratify an EU association treaty with Ukraine.

Kornilov, a former director of the Russian Institute of CIS Countries in Kiev, a Kremlin offshoot, also came to The Hague to campaign against the treaty.

Dutch people voted against ratification, causing a headache for the EU Council in Brussels.

The Dutch government still ratified it, but added, in a special proviso, that the treaty did not guarantee military assistance or future EU membership.

Baudet's FvD subsequently became a political party and won two seats in elections in 2017.

The leaked WhatsApp texts also showed he was against Dutch Nato membership.

"I now also want to argue in favour of leaving Nato," he said in a message in May 2017.

"I would wait with Nato. After all, our army is worthless," Paul Frentrop, an FvD colleague, replied.

In his defence, Baudet said on Thursday (16 April) that all his old texts were ironic.

His comments on Kornilov were "playful exaggeration" and in those on Nato he was playing "Devil's advocate", he told Zembla and De Nieuws BV.

His old WhatsApp messages had been read "out of context" and were "difficult to take seriously", Baudet added in a statement on the FvD's website. "Sometimes we let off steam in a message," he said.

Dutch-Russian relations suffered a severe blow when a Russian missile shot down a passenger flight, MH17, carrying hundreds of Dutch civilians, over Ukraine in 2014.

They also suffered when Russian operatives tried to attack the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international institution in The Hague, in 2018.

The Kremlin is still publishing disinformation on MH17 amid an ongoing Dutch trial.

And for his part, Kornilov, who described himself as a "historian" in his Twitter handle, trolled the latest revelations of Russian meddling in Dutch affairs.

"I just want to ask all of you, guys: are you serious???", he tweeted on Thursday, adding three laugh-out-loud emojis, as well as a photo of himself drinking wine in a Red Army hat.

In Saudi Arabia, contacting the EU is a crime

Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is facing trial. One of the allegations is contacting the EU delegation. Despite pressure from Brussels, Saudi Arabia remains unimpressed.

EU declares Africa 'most important' global partner

The European Commission has a new strategy for Africa. The proposal, whose details have yet to be worked out, spans broad issues like climate, energy, digital transformation, jobs, peace, governance, and migration.

