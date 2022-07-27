Wednesday

27th Jul 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

  • Hard-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said: 'Agribusiness guarantees our food security and that of one billion people in the world' (Photo: Palácio do Planalto)

By

Listen to article

As the war in Ukraine has triggered significant shocks in global food markets and price hikes, increasing food production is seen as the main solution for the worldwide food crisis currently unfolding.

Earlier this year, the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called on Brazil to play an "active role" in increasing food supplies to fulfil the gap in world markers resulting from major disruptions in food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But campaigners have raised concerns over the environmental impact of agricultural land expansion in Brazil, arguing there is a risk of fuelling deforestation and increased use of pesticides.

The pandemic already triggered "a dark scenario" for food security but the war in Ukraine has put downward pressure on agricultural production and global food markets, Alexandre Parola, a WTO representative of Brazil, said on Monday (25 July).

"People around the world affected by this crisis need an immediate answer, Brazil is part of that answer," he said, arguing that his country is "a provider for food security".

Betting on wheat

Brazil, a traditional wheat importer, exported about three million tonnes of wheat in the first half of 2022 — filling the gap that Ukraine and Russia left in markets and prompting farmers to bet on wheat over corn or other crops.

With nearly 50 countries depending on Russian and Ukraine's wheat exports, the timing for Brazilian farmers could not be better.

Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, is one of the major food producers in the world, with soybeans, corn, sugarcane, beans, and rice accounting for about 90 percent of its annual crops.

But wheat production has been significantly increasing during the last years — in a bid to reach self-sufficiency and potentially increase exports.

"We can become one of the largest exporters of wheat worldwide in the next five years," said Celso Moretti, an agronomist and chief of Embrapa, Brazil's agricultural research agency. 

Brazil is expected to harvest a record nine million tonnes of wheat this year, but this is not enough to meet the 12 million tonnes country's population consumed, Moretti said.

Last year, the Latin American country imported about 40 percent of its wheat demand.

One of the immediate major obstacles for Brazilian farmers to expand production is the current shortage of fertilisers, of which Russia is the world's second-largest exporter. Fertilisers are seen as crucial to increasing yields that would allow Brazil to expand food exports.

As Brazil imports some 80 percent of its fertiliser, mainly from Russia and Belarus, the Brazilian government has opposed imposing sanctions on Moscow in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Hard-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro highlighted on Monday the importance of Russian fertiliser imports to Brazilian agriculture, during the Global Agribusiness Forum 2022 in the city of Sao Paulo.

"Agribusiness guarantees our food security and that of one billion people in the world," he said.

Bolsonaro's National Fertiliser Plan

Bolsonaro also said his government last year put forward a National Fertilizer Plan to search for alternatives to fertiliser imports.

Nevertheless, the 'fertiliser crisis' is also affecting African countries, raising fears over a looming hunger catastrophe in some vulnerable countries. This issue has also been raised by European countries.

The UN previously warned that the war in Ukraine could lead to between eight and 13 million more people being undernourished next year.

2022 UN food insecurity map. Food insecurity is defined as the lack of regular access to enough quantity of affordable and nutritious food (Photo: FAO)

Part of the reasoning behind the WTO's appeal to increase agricultural production in Brazil is to reduce food prices — and inflation.

"Brazil and other WTO member can…cooperate with a view to ensuring enhanced productivity and production, trade, availability and accessibility and affordability of food for those who need it, especially in humanitarian emergencies," a WTO spokesperson told EUobserver.

But campaigners have shed doubts over the capacity of Brazil to feed the world, since 33 million people currently experience hunger in the country of 800 million people.

The pandemic and the dismantling of food security policies by the Brazilian government are being blamed for undermining the progress made up to 2014, when Brazil disappeared from the UN hunger map.

Cécilia Rocha, a food expert at the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food (IPES) argues that it is "doubtful" whether Brazil's agricultural expansion could have a "significant" impact on world food inflation.

"[But] the risks of having this extra production coming from deforestation and increased use of pesticides are very high under a government notoriously negligent with environmental concerns and public health," she told EUobserver.

Echoing the message, the head of the global human-rights organisation FIAN International, Sofia Monsalve Suarez, said the current food crisis shows the need for reforms and "an update of the food trade rulebook" to ensure a fairer global food system.

For their part, Brazilian agri-food business leaders argue that the expansion of agricultural land for the production of wheat and other food products would come from the conversion of pasture fields.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Time for EU sanctions on Brazilian government
  2. MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks
  3. EU to discuss Brazil beef ban over Amazon fires
  4. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  5. Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business
MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks

MEPs in the environment committee have backed a wider scope and stricter rules to reduce global deforestation driven by the European consumption of certain commodities — pushing for more ambition in a key EU climate law.

Opinion

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal

Regrettably, it seems that the EU has turned a blind eye to deforestation in the Amazon. So much so that over 400 NGOs are pushing 'Stop EU-Mercosur', to derail the free trade agreement with South America.

Opinion

Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business

From food policy to climate change, corporate lobbyists are exploiting the Ukraine crisis to try to slash legislation that gets in the way of profit. But this is only making things worse.

Opinion

Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business

From food policy to climate change, corporate lobbyists are exploiting the Ukraine crisis to try to slash legislation that gets in the way of profit. But this is only making things worse.

Opinion

Are there dangerous chemicals in disposable nappies in EU?

One of the first opportunities for the EU Commission to 'walk its talk' is to support the proposal for a broad restriction of harmful chemicals in single-use diapers that millions of children wear everyday across the continent.

News in Brief

  1. Orbán accused of Nazi-type racism by closest aide
  2. Russian and Belarusian firms in Lithuania paid little tax
  3. Germany to spend €13bn annually on 'greening' buildings
  4. Greek PM seeks EU money for gas-using firms
  5. Saudi leader in first EU visit since Khashoggi murder
  6. Russia to quit International Space Station
  7. EU tables make-or-break Iran nuclear deal
  8. Study: EU needs more wind farms to hit goals

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business
  2. Albania's post-communist dream has lessons for Ukraine
  3. Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages
  4. EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions
  5. How MEPs serve Russia via fake election-monitoring
  6. EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan
  7. Right of Reply: 'Dangerous' nappies in the EU
  8. Happy Birthday, Esperanto! 'Language of peace' turns 135

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us