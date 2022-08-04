Thursday

4th Aug 2022

Germany's Scholz signals possible U-turn on nuclear

  • The Nord Stream 1 pipeline connects Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday (3 August) that his government could postpone the planned closure of its remaining nuclear power plants — a major U-turn for a coalition government that includes the Green party.

Scholz said extending the life of the country's nuclear reactors "can make sense," as the country could face gas shortages amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

He added however that the nuclear power plants were only relevant for a small proportion of electricity production in Germany.

If Scholz's government goes through with the decision it could mark a U-turn for his government policies.

Former chancellor Angela Merkel made a commitment to phase-out nuclear power after Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011. The country's final three reactors had been expected to stop production at the end of this year.

Opposition to nuclear power, meanwhile, has been a key component of the Green party's identity.

The third member of Scholz's coalition, the liberal Free Democrats, has been supportive of the extension.

In total, the nuclear reactors accounts for six percent of Germany's electricity output, AFP reported.

Berlin has said earlier that it will await the outcome of a new "stress test" of the national electric grid before deciding on the phase-out.

Turbine conflict

Scholz also criticised Russia's decision to cut the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline citing technical issues, which could hit the EU's largest economy hard.

Last month, Russia shut down Nord Stream pipeline, connecting Russia and Germany, for scheduled annual maintenance.

But when that ended, Russia's Gazprom company only restored the flow in the pipeline to 40 percent of its capacity, which since has been cut to 20 percent, saying it could not maintain normal flow without a turbine that has been under maintenance in Canada.

On Wednesday, Scholz rejected Moscow's argument, saying it was Russia that refused to take delivery of the turbine.

"What's important to me is to make it clear that this turbine is ready for action at any time," Scholz told a news conference standing next to the turbine at the Siemens Energy factory in Muelheim.

"There is nothing preventing it from being transported to Russia," he added.

"It's quite clear and simple: the turbine is there and can be delivered, but someone needs to say 'I want to have it'," Scholz pointed out.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine lacks documentation proving it isn't subject to sanctions, Bloomberg reported.

However, a German government spokesman responded by saying no such documentation on sanctions is required, and the turbine is not hit by EU sanctions.

The looming gas shortage has triggered fears of energy rationing.

Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity

It comes a day after EU governments approved a watered-down plan to curb gas demand by 15 percent, aimed at lowering consumption, building storage, and sharing supplies if Russia in future cuts all exports.

Opinion

Where Germany's Greens and FDP will collide on environment

The Greens and the FDP disagree on major political issues. While they both support the climate battle, their ways of ushering change are vastly different: the Greens advocate tougher environmental laws and regulations, and the FDP calls for market-based solutions.

Droughts prompt calls to cut water use amid harvest fears

With the prolonged lack of rain and high temperatures, fears have emerged over water shortages and droughts decreasing crop yields — prompting calls to use less water and reuse urban wastewater for agricultural irrigation.

EU 'must tax pesticides' to cut use, expert warns

The European Commission put forward a new proposal to reduce pesticides in mid-June. But experts warn that it is based on weak rules, and that European agriculture is stuck in a "permanent pesticide-dependence."

Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is pitching his Latin American country as the answer to the world food crisis following the war in Ukraine. The traditional wheat importer has now exported three million tonnes of the grain so far in 2022.

Opinion

Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business

From food policy to climate change, corporate lobbyists are exploiting the Ukraine crisis to try to slash legislation that gets in the way of profit. But this is only making things worse.

