Saturday

20th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike

  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted energy and food markets, causing prices to spike (Photo: Emilio Morenatti)

By

Listen to article

The annual inflation rate in the 27-country European Union was 9.8 percent in July, figures released by the EU's statistics agency showed on Thursday (18 August), while inflation in the 19 member states using the euro hit 8.9 percent.

It is the highest inflation rate reported since 1997, when Eurostat started recording statistics.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Countries most affected by high inflation are Estonia (23.2 percent), Latvia (21.3 percent) and Lithuania (20.9 percent), which have had to replace sanctioned trading goods from neighbouring Russia with EU or overseas imports.

Dissecting the drivers of inflation, the statistics agency found high energy prices and food contributed the most to the overall inflation rate in the eurozone, at 4.02 and 2.08 percent, respectively.

Russian state gas company Gazprom has reduced its supply to Europe, with exports this year falling 36.2 percent.

This has driven up gas prices in Europe, with Gazprom recently saying gas prices could spike by a further 60 percent this winter.

Threatened by ever-increasing prices and a possible Russian gas cutoff this winter, European countries have agreed to fill up existing gas storage to at least 80 percent capacity by 1 November.

EU gas buyers have almost reached this level, but have had to outspend Asian gas buyers in an effort to attract scarce overseas Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

Benchmark gas prices reached €230.05 per megawatt hour on the Dutch TTF gas hub, ten times more than a year ago.

Inflation and high energy prices are wreaking havoc on European businesses and industries.

The German economy, Europe's industrial heartland, stagnated in the second quarter due to energy price rises and supply chain disruptions, the finance ministry said in its August monthly report, published on Friday.

High energy prices have also forced Romania's biggest chemicals company Chimcomplex to suspend operations.

In an effort to protect households and businesses against high energy prices, France recently announced an additional €25bn spending package, which included a cap on gas and electricity prices in the country.

Although costly, the measures are widely-credited with keeping inflation levels in the country low, which at only 6.8 percent are the lowest in Europe.

Global consequences

With Europe driving up prices, gas is becoming too expensive in other parts of the world.

In early summer, Pakistan was unable to complete a single LNG tender and is now triggering rolling blackouts and boosting power bills because it can no longer secure enough fuel.

Sri Lanka is negotiating a bail-out with the International Monetary Fund as high gas prices set off massive public protests that led to the ouster of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa last month.

With gas prices expected to remain high for the foreseeable future, some high-profile gas projects in Asia have also been cancelled.

Last week, the Bangladeshi government announced the cancellation of two large gas-fired powerplants, as campaign groups and researchers in the country continue to make a case for cheaper renewables.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis
  2. Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity
  3. An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates
Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity

It comes a day after EU governments approved a watered-down plan to curb gas demand by 15 percent, aimed at lowering consumption, building storage, and sharing supplies if Russia in future cuts all exports.

Analysis

An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates

Rising prices have fuelled the debate among economists about inflation risk - with some arguing that central banks should increase interest rates, while others urge governments and central banks to adopt more precise and targeted measures.

Conditions met for German nuclear extension, officials say

Conditions have been met for the German government to allow a temporary lifetime extension of three remaining nuclear reactors, according to the Wall Street Journal, as the country is facing a likely shortage of gas this winter.

News in Brief

  1. China joins Russian military exercises in Vostok
  2. Ukraine nuclear plant damage would be 'suicide', says UN chief
  3. Denmark to invest €5.5bn in new warships
  4. German economy stagnates, finance ministry says
  5. Syria received stolen grain, says Ukraine envoy
  6. Truss still leads in next UK PM polling
  7. UN chief meets Zelensky and Erdogan over grain exports
  8. Fighting stalls ahead of UN visit, Ukraine says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
  2. No breakthrough in EU-hosted Kosovo/Serbia talks
  3. Letter to the Editor: Rosatom responds on Zaporizhzhia
  4. Could the central Asian 'stan' states turn away from Moscow?
  5. Serbia expects difficult talks with Kosovo at EU meeting
  6. How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
  7. Slovakia's government stares into the abyss
  8. Finland restricts Russian tourist visas

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us