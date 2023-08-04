Saturday

5th Aug 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Germany slashes digitisation budget by 99 percent

  • Business friendly minister of finance Christian Lindner (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

By

Listen to article

The German government has slashed the government budget for digitisation to three million, down from €377m last year.

The coalition initially had pledged to "make life easier for citizens" and bring hundreds of government services online as part of the Online Access Act.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We are advancing comprehensive digitisation of the administration," the coalition agreement stated a year and a half ago.

But this project is now threatened by a financial shortfall after the finance ministry proposed to cut the budget for 2024 down to less than one percent of its former size.

The impact of the cut is already evident in some states. In the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, a finished project that would allow online applications for housing benefits for two million households has been put on hold because the new budget means federal funding for implementing it will end at the end of the year.

The budgets for digital identification and digitising the country's 375 central and decentralised registers have also been reduced to €40m and €70m, respectively, down from €60m and €83m.

The cuts are part of a broad-based push by the German Ministry of Finance to bring government expenditure down to within Germany's constitutional debt brake, which restricts the federal government deficit to 0.35 percent.

"We need to learn to get by with the revenues that the citizens provide us with," said the finance minister Christian Lindner of the business-friendly Free Democratic Party when presenting the budget in July.

But in a potential embarrassment, the cost-saving push is now threatening one of the tentpole issues of his own party, the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

According to the "Digital Economy and Society Index" (Desi), a benchmark for digital administration, Germany ranked significantly below the EU average at 19th place, making it less attractive to businesses.

"Everything that costs growth dynamics through bureaucracy must be avoided," the finance minister Christian Lindner said last week.

But critics noted slashing subsidies for digitisation may undermine innovation.

"The funny thing is that the German finance minister always claims he wants to reduce bureaucratic excesses to unleash economic growth, and then he cuts the budget for the digitalisation of administrative processes by a couple of hundred million," tweeted Philipp Heimberger, who is an economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.

"We will not accept a standstill in digitisation," FDP rapporteur for the federal budget Thorsten Lieb said this week in an effort to save face, and blamed the German chancellor Olaf Scholz' Social Democrats for the cuts, whose minister for the Interior is responsible for the digital roll-out.

Budget negotiations will continue until the end of December 2023 when the final budget will be presented.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Germany's new security strategy — much ado about nothing
  2. EU's biggest economy set to approve austerity budget
  3. France, Germany at loggerheads over EU spending rules
France, Germany at loggerheads over EU spending rules

EU finance ministers met to discuss the proposed update of the bloc's spending rules but failed to achieve any progress, with France and Germany still at odds over the reforms after the meeting.

EU proposes legal targets to cut food waste

With concerns over food security, inflation and the environmental impact of food waste becoming increasingly evident, the European Commission has proposed legally-binding targets to reduce food waste across the EU.

Split on Africa Big-Agri sees boycott at UN food summit

At its heart, the two sides have different ideas about how this transformation should take place: by increasing production through further industrialisation — or by making the system more equitable and sustainable.

Latest News

  1. Germany slashes digitisation budget by 99 percent
  2. EU human rights court silent on detained minority in Turkey
  3. Sweden braces for fresh Koran burning
  4. EU confirms watering-down of new corporate reporting rules
  5. Why is Georgia strengthening relations with Moscow?
  6. Security controls reinforced in Sweden after Koran burning
  7. Summer is here, but excited for coming year
  8. Mixed signals on anniversary of Istanbul Convention

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us