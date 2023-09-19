Tuesday

19th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Tensions flare on EU states' bans of grain from Ukraine

  • During nationwide protests, Bulgarian farmers demanded an extension of the ban on imports of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine (Photo: Jan Fidler)

By

Listen to article

Ukraine has filed a complaint against Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia before the World Trade Organization over grain import bans — amid rising trade tensions and protests.

"It is fundamentally important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban the import of Ukrainian goods," said Ukraine economy minister Yuliya Svyridenko on Monday (18 September) in a statement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We need solidarity with them and protection of farmers' interests," she said, arguing that this is "a violation of its international obligations" by the three EU member states.

Svyridenko said grain exporters are facing "significant losses" due to time off, extra expenses, and the inability to meet international economic commitments.

"Unilateral actions of EU member states in the field of trade are unacceptable and all member states of the bloc should coordinate and agree on trade policy," she also said.

Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia decided to introduce restrictive measures unilaterally — after temporary bans expired last Friday, when, the European Commission, the five EU frontline countries, and Ukraine agreed to lift restrictive measures.

On Friday, Ukraine also committed to present an action plan to control the export of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds to prevent any market distortions in the bordering countries.

The plan involves regular data sharing between the EU member states and Ukraine, tracking goods' destinations on an e-queuing system, and establishing an export licensing system with verification and authorisation for four goods categories — wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds.

During a meeting on Monday, the European Commission urged parties to proceed with "a constructive attitude" in a bid to build "trust".

However, it's tough to see how trust can be back after unilateral measures and legal proceedings have been introduced.

Unlike Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, Bulgaria has decided to lift the domestic ban on imports from Ukraine.

While the move was described by Ukraine prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky as "an example of true solidarity," Bulgarian farmers started nationwide protests on Monday demanding an extension of the ban on imports of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine.

Extending the temporary bans until the end of the year was previously backed by EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies
  2. Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban
  3. EU: Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea grain deal 'unjustified'
  4. EU plans €100m to farmers to ease Ukraine grain price worries
EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies

EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has backed extending the temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five frontline countries until the end of 2023 — and proposed providing subsidies for Ukrainian grain exporters.

Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban

Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia called on the European Commission to extend their ban on Ukrainian grain imports until the end of 2023 in a bid to safeguard their farmers and agricultural sector.

Opinion

The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy

The challenge of decarbonising shipping and aviation has come out of the shadows and into the spotlight this year — but current EU legislation doesn't get either sector to where it needs to go.

Latest News

  1. Tensions flare on EU states' bans of grain from Ukraine
  2. Fresh stink around former EU chief in tobacco affair
  3. EU 'exploring' anti-migrant naval blockade
  4. The gaping green-hydrogen gap in EU policy
  5. EU auditors: Offshore wind farms pose 'green dilemma'
  6. Spain calls for new EU spending rules on fiscal 'pilgrimage'
  7. Spain's EU-language bid and UN summit This WEEK
  8. MEPs look to Spain for EU breakthrough on seasonal workers

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  2. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  4. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us