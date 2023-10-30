Tuesday

31st Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Row over 'unabated' phase-out at pre-COP28 Dubai meeting

  • EU climate action commissioner Wopke Hoekstra has supported 'unabated' fossil fuel phase-out — which critics say leaves loopholes for further oil and gas burning (Photo: European Union)

By

Listen to article

In exactly one month, world leaders will meet in Dubai at the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to discuss how to wean the global economy off fossil fuels.

The United Arab Emirates president of COP28 Sultan Al-Jaber welcomed negotiators to a pre-summit on Monday (30 October) where 70 ministers and 100 delegations met to prepare "common" language ahead of the summit.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Many country representatives, including those from vulnerable island states, will seek agreement on phasing-out fossil fuels.

"There is broad agreement with the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) that we need to phase-out fossil fuels," said Vanuatu's minister for climate change Ralph Regenvanu, referring to the 115-country group that also includes the United States and EU member states.

But geopolitical strife and increasing competition between China and the United States are complicating negotiations.

While US climate envoy John Kerry has called for an immediate end to coal, China is still promoting it. The US, on the other hand, is reluctant to agree to end all fossil-fuel burning as it is still the world's biggest oil and gas producer.

Both countries will seek support from other countries for their respective phase-out preference during this week's two-day pre-COP meeting.

"I need you to work together to come forward with solutions that can achieve alignment, common ground and consensus between all parties," al-Jaber told the attending ministers.

Unabated?

Underlying these discussions is the spread of the term 'unabated', which, over the course of the year, has slowly changed the meaning of what a phase-out might mean.

UAE's Al-Jaber has set an action plan for a power system "free of unabated fossil fuels" by 2050. EU climate action commissioner Wopke Hoekstra has similarly said he would support a phase-out of "unabated" fossil fuels.

This week 131 companies, including Volvo Cars and Unilever, with a combined revenue of nearly one trillion dollars (€940bn] also called on governments to agree an end to "unabated" fossil fuels.

The problem, according to critics, is that this word leaves a loophole for fossil-fuel producers to keep selling their products and for industries to keep burning them.

"Unabated" allows for carbon capture and storage (CCS), a technology that, in theory, safely stores emissions but is currently commercially unavailable and will not be viable for years.

According to a recent study by German energy NGO Climate Analytics, only 0.1 percent of the power system will be covered by CCS technology by 2030.

"Unabated cannot become a sort of loophole for countries to hide behind," said Tom Evans, who is a policy advisor at global energy think tank E3G. "CCS is not going to be a major technology that will allow us to keep polluting."

"We need an unqualified global phase-out of fossil fuels," said Regenvanu. "I very much hope that is going to be the consensus decision this week."

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Hoekstra pledges to phase-out fossil fuel subsidies
  2. UAE's fossil-fuelled high-tech mirage of a green future
  3. Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?
  4. Hoekstra faces tough questioning to be EU Green chief

Analysis

Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?

The United Arab Emirates announced its ambition to become one of the world's premier trading hubs for green hydrogen. Interesting, to say the least, for a country that relies on the sale of fossil fuels for its prosperity.

Spain and Belgium increased Russian LNG imports, study finds

Spain and Belgium increased imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Russia by 50 percent from January to September 2023, compared to last year, while France saw Russian LNG imports rise by 40 percent, according to a new study.

Latest News

  1. The EU must become an honest broker again in the Middle East
  2. Can G7 make Russia pay for reconstruction of Ukraine?
  3. Spain and Belgium increased Russian LNG imports, study finds
  4. Israeli 'rage' in West Bank alarms France and US
  5. Row over 'unabated' phase-out at pre-COP28 Dubai meeting
  6. The best deal Kosovo and Serbia can get
  7. Western Balkans and pre-COP meeting in focus This WEEK
  8. Nordic women in majority as the eight parliaments meet in Oslo

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  5. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us