Previously two parliamentary committees rejected the nature restoration proposal (Photo: Andreas)

Big businesses back EU nature restoration law, after EPP attack

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Major corporations, including Nestlé, Iberdrola and SPAR, have come out in support of the EU Nature Restoration Law, following sustained attacks against the proposal led by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

The restoration law aims to reverse biodiversity loss by restoring degraded land and sea areas — but it has come under increased criticism for possible implications that it could have for farmers and farmland.

"The EU Nature Restoration Law will be a key tool to ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

