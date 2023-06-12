Big businesses back EU nature restoration law, after EPP attack

Major corporations, including Nestlé, Iberdrola and SPAR, have come out in support of the EU Nature Restoration Law, following sustained attacks against the proposal led by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

The restoration law aims to reverse biodiversity loss by restoring degraded land and sea areas — but it has come under increased criticism for possible implications that it could have for farmers and farmland.

"The EU Nature Restoration Law will be a key tool to ...