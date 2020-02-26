NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'

Greenpeace, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and a dozen of other environmental NGOs have urged the European Commission to tackle the overconsumption of meat, dairy and eggs in the EU.
The call aims to reduce the negative impact of industrial animal production on the environment, human health, animal welfare and rural communities.
The EU's Farm to Fork Strategy...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
