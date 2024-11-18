Ad
euobserver
Hoekstra's negotiating team has pushed for big developing countries to increase their climate finance pledges: “Some countries have made tremendous economic progress" (Photo: EU Commission )

EU under pressure on climate finance at week two of COP29

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

As the UN’s 29th climate summit enters its second week, climate finance negotiations appeared all but stuck.

Climate ministers from national governments arrived on Monday (18 November) to start hammering out political deals prepared for them by negotiators last week — but progress so far has been minimal.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Russia, Azerbaijan and COP29's 'peacewashing'
EU appears woefully unprepared for COP29
Azerbaijan’s 'mobster' boss jailing critics ahead of climate summit
COP29, last commissioner grillings, 2025 budget cuts in focus This WEEK
Hoekstra's negotiating team has pushed for big developing countries to increase their climate finance pledges: “Some countries have made tremendous economic progress" (Photo: EU Commission )

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections