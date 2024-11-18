EU under pressure on climate finance at week two of COP29

As the UN’s 29th climate summit enters its second week, climate finance negotiations appeared all but stuck.
Climate ministers from national governments arrived on Monday (18 November) to start hammering out political deals prepared for them by negotiators last week — but progress so far has been minimal.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
