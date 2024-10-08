Azerbaijan’s 'mobster' boss jailing critics ahead of climate summit

A new report finds that Azerbaijan is ramping up its attacks on media and other government critics ahead of the UN climate summit (COP29) in November.
"Azerbaijan is using arbitrary detention and restrictive laws to crush civil society," said Andrea Prasow, executive director of the US-based NGO Freedom Now.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
