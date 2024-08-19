Ad
Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan (left of EU Council chief Charles Michel, centre) and Nikol Pashinyan, prime minister of Armenia, during a meeting of the European Political Community in 2023 (Photo: European Union)

EUobserved

As Azerbaijan readies to host COP29, EU calls for peace with Armenia

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This year's UN-led climate conference (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan, a country heavily-reliant on fossil fuels and known for its long-standing human rights abuses.

The Azeri government has been pitching the event as the first-ever 'COP for peace' — but what this means, especially for the relations between warring Azerbaijan and Armenia, remains unclear...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

