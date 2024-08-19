As Azerbaijan readies to host COP29, EU calls for peace with Armenia

This year's UN-led climate conference (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan, a country heavily-reliant on fossil fuels and known for its long-standing human rights abuses.
The Azeri government has been pitching the event as the first-ever 'COP for peace' — but what this means, especially for the relations between warring Azerbaijan and Armenia, remains unclear...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
