Solar panels are one of the items that may now be eligible for lower VAT rates across EU member states (Photo: Windwärts Energie)

EU now open to VAT exemptions for green products

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (7 December) agreed on a new set of rules for value-added tax (VAT) consumers and businesses pay for products and services.

The EU's standard minimum VAT rate on all goods and services is 15 percent. Under the new rules, 24 categories can be taxed at a reduced rate, of five percent, plus seven categories can be exempted from VAT altogether.

This allows for an expansion of reduced or so-called "super-reduced" rates to more categories of products - ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

