EU now open to VAT exemptions for green products

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (7 December) agreed on a new set of rules for value-added tax (VAT) consumers and businesses pay for products and services.

The EU's standard minimum VAT rate on all goods and services is 15 percent. Under the new rules, 24 categories can be taxed at a reduced rate, of five percent, plus seven categories can be exempted from VAT altogether.

This allows for an expansion of reduced or so-called "super-reduced" rates to more categories of products - ...