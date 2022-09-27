Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks

Gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia to Germany are being investigated by a crisis team set up by Sweden and Denmark.

Although the cause of the leaks has not been officially confirmed, measuring stations connected to the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) detected powerful underwater explosions.

"We do not know what the cause of the explosions is," Michael Roth, a seismologist at SNSN, told EUob...