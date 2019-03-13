Schoolkid 'climate strikers' outnumber MEPs at debate

European Commissioner for climate action Miguel Arias Canete thanked MEPs discussing global warming on Wednesday (13 March) "for engaging in this important priority debate in parliament".

But it seems that young climate activists, listening from the public gallery in Strasbourg, actually outnumbered MEPs in the chamber.

Ten-year-old Lilly Platt was there.

She is part of the international movement of school children demanding more climate action via street protests - often d...