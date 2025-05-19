Ad
euobserver
EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said risks to growth remained 'tilted to the downside'  (Photo: European Commission)

EU cuts growth forecast amid tensions and tariffs brinkmanship

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Commission has cut its growth forecast for 2025, with EU and eurozone GDP now expected to rise by just 1.1 and 0.9 percent, respectively. 

That is broadly in line with last year’s performance — but significantly weaker than projections made last autumn which came in at 1.5 and 1.3 percent respectively. 

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU trade deal at risk without exemption from carbon tax, India warns
IMF slashes global growth outlook, US worst hit by tariffs
Portugal retreat sees call for ECB to update 'ineffective' inflation policy
ECB cuts rate to 2.25% as trade tension bites
EU welcomes US backing down in China trade war
EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said risks to growth remained 'tilted to the downside'  (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections