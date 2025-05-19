EU cuts growth forecast amid tensions and tariffs brinkmanship

The European Commission has cut its growth forecast for 2025, with EU and eurozone GDP now expected to rise by just 1.1 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

That is broadly in line with last year’s performance — but significantly weaker than projections made last autumn which came in at 1.5 and 1.3 percent respectively.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Become a member