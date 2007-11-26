Brussels makes the case for nuclear energy

The case for greater use of nuclear energy in the EU received a high-profile boost on Monday, as the bloc formally launched its Nuclear Energy Forum, serving as the first-ever channel for EU-wide dialogue on the often taboo issue.

"We are now standing on the brink of a Third Industrial Revolution: the Low Carbon Age...In this context I really believe that there is a need for a full and frank debate about nuclear energy", European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said in his welc...