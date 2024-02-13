Ad
euobserver
The EU is losing €59.5bn per year in revenues by the tax avoidance of the super-rich in tax havens such as Bermuda, pictured here (Photo: Mike Oropeza)

Tax avoidance and VAT gap on menu for future EU revenue

Green Economy
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Measures to increase tax revenues and foster cross-border investment by tackling tax obstacles and distortions in the single market are expected to be high on the EU agenda, following a discussion between MEPs and national MPs on the future of the single market and taxation on Tuesday (13 February).

Every year, the EU loses €59.5bn in revenues by the tax avoidance of the super-rich, in tax havens such as Bermuda or the Cayman Islands,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

India and South Africa lead WTO backlash on EU carbon tax
Lead Green MEP: 'The economic system is failing farmers'
EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat
Report: Tax richest 0.5%, raise €213bn for EU coffers
The EU is losing €59.5bn per year in revenues by the tax avoidance of the super-rich in tax havens such as Bermuda, pictured here (Photo: Mike Oropeza)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections