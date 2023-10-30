Row over 'unabated' phase-out at pre-COP28 Dubai meeting

In exactly one month, world leaders will meet in Dubai at the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to discuss how to wean the global economy off fossil fuels.

The United Arab Emirates president of COP28 Sultan Al-Jaber welcomed negotiators to a pre-summit on Monday (30 October) where 70 ministers and 100 delegations met to prepare "common" language ahead of the summit.

Many country representatives, includ...