Ad
euobserver
'I was guilty of the thinking, that this was an old man's disease. But the more you go onto the support groups, the more you notice how many women have it now,' one female victim tells EUobserver (Photo: Flickr)

Investigation

Asbestos — two to three times more deadly than known

Investigations
Nordics
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Staffan Dahllöf and Katharine Quarmby, Copenhagen,

"Clouds of dust were falling on us at every blow of the truncheon, but at that time we knew nothing about asbestos," recalled Jesús Ropero Calcerrada, a 73-year-old man who was tasked with scraping asbestos from railway carriages during his working life in Beasáin, in the Basque country in Spain. He and others were not offered any protection from the asbestos they were removing, according to the workers' committee.

Workers like Jesús, interviewed by Grupo Merca2, represent the most well...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsNordicsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

The cross-border investigation, Asbestos: The Lethal Legacy, is led by Investigative Reporting Denmark, edited by Katharine Quarmby, and made in collaboration with journalists from Knack in Belgium, Tygodnik Powszechny and Reporters' Foundation in Poland, Ostro in Croatia and Slovenia, IRPI in Italy, De Groene Amsterdammer in The Netherlands, Grupo Merca2 in Spain, Al Jazeera English in the UK and TV2 Nord in Denmark.

The investigation is supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Related articles

Cut 'red tape' — and watch EU workplace deaths rocket
EU parliament buildings searched for asbestos
Greece unprepared for EU asbestos ban
EU to tackle workers' protection against asbestos
'I was guilty of the thinking, that this was an old man's disease. But the more you go onto the support groups, the more you notice how many women have it now,' one female victim tells EUobserver (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

InvestigationsNordicsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

The cross-border investigation, Asbestos: The Lethal Legacy, is led by Investigative Reporting Denmark, edited by Katharine Quarmby, and made in collaboration with journalists from Knack in Belgium, Tygodnik Powszechny and Reporters' Foundation in Poland, Ostro in Croatia and Slovenia, IRPI in Italy, De Groene Amsterdammer in The Netherlands, Grupo Merca2 in Spain, Al Jazeera English in the UK and TV2 Nord in Denmark.

The investigation is supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections