Timmermans: high energy prices must speed up transition

The current price hike in the European energy sector shows the need to reduce the EU's dependency on imported fossil fuels and speed up the transition to green energy, EU's climate chief Frans Timmermans told MEPs on Tuesday (14 September).

Gas and electricity prices have risen to historic levels across EU member states in the last month - with carbon prices reaching a record high of more than €60-per-tonne last week.

High energy bills are already affecting businesses and househol...