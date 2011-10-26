'Summit to save Europe' still vague on details

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is to arrive in Brussels on Wednesday (26 October) for a make-or-break EU summit with an outline of changes to the country’s economy following late-night negotiations with his coalition partner that managed to squeeze out an agreement.

But whether the offer will be sufficient to mollify sceptical EU powers remains to be seen.

The core of the ‘letter of intent’ drafted by the Italian leader and the junior coalition partners of the hard-righ...