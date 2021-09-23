Ad
Air pollution is the world's fourth-leading cause of death (Photo: Skaja Lee)

WHO makes major cut in 'safe' air-pollution levels

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

In a new study on Wednesday (22 September), the World Health Organization (WHO) found air pollution is even more damaging to human health than previously thought.

It is the first set of guidelines aimed at reducing air pollution the agency has published since 2005.

"Air pollution is one of the leading causes of death," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom in a press conference. More than 95 percent of the world's population are exposed to levels of air pollution that exceed even the ol...

