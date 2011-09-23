Ad
euobserver
Orderly default, disorderly default or sticking to the austerity programme are Greece's options, the finance minister allegedly said (Photo: Nikita Avvakumov)

Greek finance minister tries to quash talk of ‘disorderly default’

by Leigh Phillips,

The Greek finance minister on Friday attempted to quash talk of a “disorderly default” as the drumbeat of rumours of the country abandoning its effort to service its debts gathers pace.

Two papers reported that the minister, Evangelos Venizelos, had privately told MPs that the country was faced with three possible scenarios to exit its crisis, with one potential outcome a disorderly default.

He allegedly said that the other two scenarios would be an orderly default involving a 50 ...

