Pesticide risk unknown due to lack of data, auditors warn

The European Commission is unable to monitor risks resulting from the use of pesticides, due to a lack of detailed, harmonised and updated data, the European Court of Auditors warned on Wednesday (5 February).
"The commission has been unable so far to substantially reduce and control risks associated to pesticides use by farmers," said Samo Jereb, the member of the audit court responsible for the report on EU action on ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
