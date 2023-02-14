'Crunch time' for EU's debt and deficit debate

European finance ministers on Tuesday (14 February) sought to unblock talks over reforming the EU's debt and deficit rules.

"We need to make progress," said economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, arriving in Brussels, and urged member states to reach a deal before European elections next year. "We need to give the parliament enough time to discuss a proposal. Time is not unlimited."

The so-called Stability and Growth pact has been suspended since early 2020 as the EU Commission s...