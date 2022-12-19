EU energy ministers make final push to reach gas-cap deal

Energy ministers met in Brussels on Monday (19 December) in a final push to agree on a gas price-cap before the end of the year.

Although the ministers aim to agree on a gas price-limit below €200 per megawatt-hour (MWh), debates could last "well into the night", one EU diplomat told EUobserver.

The file, which has been debated for months, is supported by 15 countries, including France and Spain. But Germany and the Netherlands have remained deeply sceptical about the proposal a...