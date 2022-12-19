Ad
euobserver
German minister Robert Habeck (2nd right). Energy ministers have debated the implementation of a cap on the price of gas for months (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU energy ministers make final push to reach gas-cap deal

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Energy ministers met in Brussels on Monday (19 December) in a final push to agree on a gas price-cap before the end of the year.

Although the ministers aim to agree on a gas price-limit below €200 per megawatt-hour (MWh), debates could last "well into the night", one EU diplomat told EUobserver.

The file, which has been debated for months, is supported by 15 countries, including France and Spain. But Germany and the Netherlands have remained deeply sceptical about the proposal a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Gas price-cap tops agenda This WEEK
The EU gas cap: will the bottle ever be 'uncorked'?
Calls for EU-wide gas cap, but no collective response
German minister Robert Habeck (2nd right). Energy ministers have debated the implementation of a cap on the price of gas for months (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections