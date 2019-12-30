Fossil fuel funding too high, British bank chief says

The outgoing head of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, warned on Monday (30 December) that the shift in the financial sector towards sustainability is far too slow.

Carney, who will take up a role next year as the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance, said that the stated efforts to curb funding in fossil fuels have been "not shifting sufficiently quickly" and the assets in the sector could end up "worthless".

Carney pointed out that companies and financial ...