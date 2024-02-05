Germany announces €16bn gas expansion

German ministers have approved a €16bn plan to subsidise four gas-fired power plants that can supply up to 10 gigawatts of electricity.
According to the ministerial announcement on Monday (5 February), the proposal creates a "framework for investments in modern, highly flexible and climate-friendly power plants" that can shift to hydrogen.
The announcement follows less than a year after the German government closed down its last remaining nuclear reactors and was made under inc...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
